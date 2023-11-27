SEED 2024 Exam Date Postponed To January 14

SEED 2024 |

The Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design (SEED) 2024, initially slated for January 7, has now been postponed to January 14. The decision comes from the Symbiosis Institute of Design, which opened online registrations for the Bachelor of Design (BDes) entrance exam on August 26. Prospective candidates have until November 30 to complete their applications, and those interested can register on the official website at sid.edu.in.

SEED 2024: Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for the SEED 2024, candidates must have completed their class 12 from a recognized board or institute. Alternatively, a government-approved diploma certificate with a minimum of 50 per cent marks (45 per cent for SC and ST students) is acceptable.

SEED 2024: Application Fee

During the registration process, candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 2,950 through online mode.

SEED 2024: Steps to Apply

The application process involves several straightforward steps:

Visit the official website at sid.edu.in.

Click on the 'BDes Registration Now Open' link on the homepage.

Enter basic details (BDES ID/E-mail ID and password).

Log in again using the generated BDes ID or email ID and password.

Complete the SEED 2024 application form by entering personal, academic, and other required details.

Upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee of Rs 2,950 online.

Review the application form and submit it as instructed.

As per the official schedule, the admit cards can be downloaded between December 26 and January 14. Exam results are expected on January 24, followed by personal interaction for shortlisted candidates. The first merit list will be declared on May 2, and successful candidates must pay the admission fees between May 2 and May 11. Classes are set to commence in July.