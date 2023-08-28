Symbiosis Institute of Design Announces SEED 2024 Exam Date; Application Deadline Extended

Representative Image

New Delhi: The Symbiosis Institute of Design (SID) has unveiled the exam date for the Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design (SEED 2024) and extended the application form submission deadline. Aspiring candidates can currently register for the BDes entrance exam on the official website, sid.edu.in.

According to the schedule, the SEED exam for 2024 is scheduled to take place on January 7. To accommodate interested applicants, the last date for SEED registration 2024 has been pushed by an additional 10 days, now closing on November 30. Eligibility criteria dictate that candidates who have cleared Class 12 from any recognized board or those who possess a government-approved diploma with 50% marks (45% for SC, ST) can sit for the exam.

Applicants aspiring to take the design entrance exam in an online proctored mode will be required to pay an application fee of Rs 1,700.

Important Dates for SEED 2024:

- Registration start date: August 17

- Application form last date: November 30

- Admit card availability: December 15

- Mock test: December 17

- Mock re-test: December 18

- Entrance exam date: January 7

- Programme commencement: July 2024

How to Register for SID SEED 2024:

1. Visit the official website, sid.edu.in.

2. Click on the 'BDes registration begins' link on the homepage.

3. Select 'New registration' and input basic details.

4. Receive BDes ID and password upon registration.

5. Log in again using BDes ID or email ID and password.

6. Complete the SEED 2024 application form with personal and academic details.

7. Upload passport size photograph, Class 10 and 12 mark sheets.

8. Review and submit the application form.

