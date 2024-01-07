 SEED 2024 Admit Card Released: How to Download and Important Instructions
SEED 2024 Admit Card Released: How to Download and Important Instructions

Get ready for SEED 2024! Access your admit card from sid.edu.in. Ensure a smooth exam day by checking for errors and following guidelines. Don't miss out on this crucial requirement for the SEED entrance exam on January 24. Read on for important instructions.

Siksha MUpdated: Sunday, January 07, 2024, 08:51 PM IST
article-image
Canva

Symbiosis Institute of Design (SID) is set to unveil the SEED admit card 2024 on January 6. The specific release time has not been disclosed by the authorities. Aspirants who have enrolled for the Symbiosis design entrance test can access the SEED 2024 admit card from the official website - sid.edu.in.

To access the SEED 2024 admit card, candidates must log in to the hall ticket portal with their email ID and password. The SEED admit card is a crucial requirement for the SEED entrance exam 2024, and no candidate will be permitted to take the exam without it.

The SEED admit card for 2024 will contain a range of information, including instructions for the exam day. Candidates are encouraged to thoroughly read and follow all SEED exam guidelines for 2024.

After obtaining the SEED 2024 admit card, candidates should carefully review all the information provided. If there are any errors or inconsistencies in the SEED 2024 admit card, it is important to promptly get in touch with the relevant authorities.

Name of the candidates

Candidate’s application form number

Candidate’s roll number

Exam centre

Reporting time

Photograph of the candidate

Signature of the candidate

Exam day instructions

SEED 2024 is set to take place on January 24 as an Online Proctored exam for PC/Laptop. Those aiming for admission to design courses at Symbiosis must participate in and pass the SEED exam.

