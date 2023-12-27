SEED 2024: Symbiosis Institute of Design Extends Registration Deadline | Representative image

The Symbiosis Institute of Design (SID) has announced an extension of the registration deadline for the Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design (SEED) 2024. Candidates now have until December 31 to complete their registrations. The SEED 2024 examination is scheduled to take place on January 14, 2024.

SEED 2024 Exam Schedule:

- Last date for online registration and fee payment: December 31, 2023.

- SEED Admit Card availability: From January 6, 2024, to January 14, 2024.

- Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design (SEED): January 14, 2024.

- Declaration of SEED result: January 24, 2024.

- Declaration of SEED Shortlist for PRPI: January 30, 2024.

- Slot Booking for Personal Interaction: From January 30 to February 5.

- Portfolio upload start date: March 28, 2024.

- PRPI Admit Card availability: March 18, 2024.

- Portfolio Review and Personal Interaction (PRPI): March 29 to March 31.

- Declaration of First Merit List: April 18, 2024.

- Period for fees payment and online registration for the program for the First Merit List Candidates: April 18, 2024, to April 30, 2024.

- Commencement of the Program (Tentative): July 2024.

Here are the steps to apply for SEED 2024:

1. Visit the official website: [sid.edu.in](https://sid.edu.in/).

2. Click on the registration link.

3. Register and log in using the provided credentials.

4. Fill out the application form and upload the required documents.

5. Pay the application fee.

6. Submit the application and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates are advised to complete the registration process within the extended deadline and prepare for the SEED 2024 examination.