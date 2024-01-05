SEED 2024 Admit Card Release: Download Details Announced

Representative image

The Symbiosis Institute of Design (SID) is gearing up to release the admit cards for the Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design (SEED) 2024 on January 6, 2024. The candidates eagerly waiting for the exam can download their SEED 2024 admit cards from the official website, sid.edu.in. The last date to download the admit card is set for January 14, 2024.

Here are the key dates for SEED 2024:

Availability of SEED Admit Card 2024: January 6, 2024

Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design (SEED 2024) (Online): January 14, 2024

Slot Booking for Personal Interaction: January 30 to February 5, 2024

PRPI Admit Card Release: March 18, 2024, Monday

As per the schedule, the SEED 2024 exam by the Symbiosis Institute of Design will take place on January 14, 2024.

Candidates can follow these easy steps to download the SEED 2024 admit card:

Visit the official website, sid.edu.in.

Click on the tab 'download SEED 2024 admit card.'

Enter the login credentials - B.Des ID and Password.

Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

The SEED admit card 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the same for future references.

It is crucial for candidates to adhere to the timeline and ensure they download their admit cards before the deadline. Aspirants are advised to check all the details mentioned on the admit card and contact the examination authorities in case of any discrepancies.