Second DSEU lighthouse center opens up in Delhi

The second Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) center was officially opened by the Arvind Kejriwal administration on Wednesday. This facility will train young people from low-income neighborhoods in soft skills and job-oriented skill education.

In order to assist underprivileged children in earning a living, the DSEU has entered into an arrangement with Pune-based nonprofit Lighthouse Communities Foundation and the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation to establish lighthouses close to Delhi's slum clusters.

The Malkaganj lighthouse center, which was opened by community members and the deputy chief minister of education Manish Sisodia, will help young people living in slum clusters in and around the area with their skill-development needs.

“This lighthouse will offer high-quality short-term vocational skilling courses as well as a plethora of employment opportunities for youth between 18-30 years of age,” Sisodia said.

“Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) is the first one in the country, which has taken such a unique step to equip the youth of underserved communities with the new age skills at a University level center in the slum clusters itself," he said.

The facility has eight training rooms, including two open classrooms, a retail course room, a room for makeup skills, a room for counselling, a room for video conferencing, a room for self-study, and a fully furnished tech hub with wi-fi and more than 20 PCs.

"It has a beautiful set-up music room for young people from the communities to learn and create music. Every year, upwards of 600 youth from low-income communities around the vicinity of Malkaganj will be equipped with life skills and technical training," the government said in the statement.

Neharika Vohra, Vice Chancellor of DSEU said, “This project will help us reach out to underprivileged communities by bringing the learning spaces close to their homes. DSEU lighthouse will offer short-term certificate courses in various domains for youth.”