SRL Diagnostics, DSEU collaborate for education in medical laboratory tech

SRL Diagnostics, a diagnostics chain, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU), an institute set up by the Delhi Government that equips students with skills education and enables candidates for employment.

SRL will partner with DSEU to co-create the content and curriculum for undergraduate studies that aim at an industry relevant programme for training students in the field of Medical Laboratory Technology.

SRL will also be on the Board of Studies to review the program periodically and update it to bring in line with the industry requirements, it said in a press release.

The prime areas of the program would include laboratory specialities like Biochemistry, Haematology, Microbiology, Serology, Histopathology and Cytology, Genetics and Molecular Diagnosis.

Anand K, CEO, SRL Diagnostics said, “More such partnerships are required to address the shortage of skilled resources in our industry. We will also facilitate sponsorships for those students who are top performing and those students who are not able to afford the program financially. Students who complete this diploma and undergraduate program will get opportunities as phlebotomists, accessioning officers and lab technologists.”

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 05:57 PM IST