SEBI Officer Grade A Recruitment 2023 Begins; Apply at sebi.gov.in

SEBI Officer Grade A Recruitment 2023 | Representative image

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has begin the application process for the posts of Assistant Manager. Eligible and Interested candidates can apply for Officer Grade A posts from the official site of SEBI at sebi.gov.in. SEBI aims to fill 25 posts in the organization. The registration process has started on June 22 and the last date is on July 9, 2023.

Application Fees For SEBI Officer Grade A

₹1000/- +18% GST for unreserved/ OBC/ EWS

₹100/- +18% GST for SC/ST/PwBD category candidates

Vacancies

25 posts for Assistant Manager in the organisation.

Check Detailed Notification Here

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have bachelor’s degree in Law from a recognized University / Institute. A candidate must not have exceeded the age of 30 years as on May 31, 2023.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of three stage process i.e. Phase I (on-line screening examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each), Phase II (on-line examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each) and Phase III (Interview). There shall be negative marking (1/4th of marks assigned to the question) for the Paper 1 and Paper 2 in Phase I.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of SEBI.