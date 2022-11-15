Schools to adopt RBI's financial literacy curriculum

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) along with other regulators has prepared a financial literacy programme for school education boards and all states except for three have agreed to include it in their curriculums, an official said on Monday.

"If we could inculcate basic financial literacy in school education, then that would be much better to expand financial literacy in the country," Anil Kumar Sharma, Executive Director RBI said here. All the state school education boards except for three have agreed to include it in their curriculums, he said.

"We have developed content in consultation with all the regulators which is being offered for inclusion in state education boards' curriculum.

