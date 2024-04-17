Schools In Odisha To Remain Closed From April 18-20 Due To Heatwave Forecast By IMD

Schools In Odisha To Remain Closed From April 18-20 Due To Heatwave | IANS

Odisha government announced today that schools will remain closed due to a heatwave forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). According to the official notification, all schools in Odisha will remain closed from April 18 to 20.

The School and Mass Education Department announced that all schools run by the government, government-aided and private will have to close schools for three days so that students do not have to face the heatwave.

“Currently, the state government has closed all the schools for three days in view of the summer heat and rising temperature in the state. It has been decided to close all government, government-aided and private schools from April 18 to 20,” the official press release stated.

Read Also Heatwave: Several Indian Schools Struggle As Extreme Temperatures Cause Disarray

According to the IMD, temperatures will rise by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius in many places over the next two days. From April 18 to 20, temperatures in certain parts of Odisha may rise above 45 degrees Celsius.

The IMD forecast stated that Hot and humid weather conditions are likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, and Gajapati

(with inputs from PTI)