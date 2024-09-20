SC To Resume NEET PG 2024 Hearing Against NBEMS; MCC AIQ Counselling To Start Soon

NEET PG 2024 | NBEMS

The Supreme Court will resume hearing the petition filed by NEET PG aspirants against the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), seeking disclosure of the answer key and transparency in the exam process. Meanwhile, NEET PG counselling 2024 is expected to begin today, September 20, on the official website, mcc.nic.in.

On September 13, the apex court sought a response from the NBE regarding the petition, which requested disclosure of raw marks, the answer key, and result details. Nineteen NEET PG aspirants have approached the top court, demanding a facility for revaluation for those dissatisfied with their results.

The petitioners also urged the court to direct NBEMS to issue answer keys from this year onwards to ensure transparency in the national-level PG medical entrance exam.

The NEET PG exam was conducted on August 11, with results declared on August 23 for over 2.28 lakh registered candidates. According to the results, 2,16,094 candidates appeared, with more than two thousand scoring above the 99 percentile.

The inflation in ranks has raised doubts about the normalisation method used by the board. The NBE announced it will adopt the normalisation process used by AIIMS for exams like INI CET. However, dissatisfied candidates continue to demand the raw marks and cut-offs.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct NEET PG counselling 2024 for admission into 50% All India Quota (AIQ) seats through mcc.nic.in. Registration for round 1 NEET PG 2024 counselling is set to begin today, though the MCC has not yet uploaded the schedule. Candidates can obtain PwD certificates from Designated Disability Centres from 03:00 PM on September 9 to 05:00 PM on September 25 for Round 1 of PG Counselling 2024.