 SBI Specialist Officer Recruitment 2024: Application Process Starts, 1040 Vacancies Available, Apply Here
Siksha MUpdated: Friday, July 19, 2024, 12:39 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

The State Bank of India (SBI) has commenced the application process for the recruitment of various Specialist Cadre Officers (SCO) vacancies today, July 19, 2024. Interested candidates can apply for SBI SO recruitment 2024 through the official website, sbi.co.in.

The SBI SO recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1,040 Specialist Cadre Officers (SCO) vacancies in the department. The vacancies at SBI include VP Wealth, Investment Specialist, Investment Officer, Relationship Manager – Team Lead, Central Research Team positions, Project Development Manager (Technology & Business), and Regional Head.

Candidates belonging to the unreserved or general category will have to pay Rs 750 as the SBI SO application 2024 fee. However, reserved category candidates such as SC, ST, PWD are eligible to apply without paying any application fee.

article-image

The important dates to keep in mind are:

- SBI SO 2024 notification release: July 18, 2024

- Commencement of online registration: July 19, 2024

- Closure of online application: August 8, 2024

- Last date to pay exam fees: August 8, 2024

Candidates can check the SBI SO vacancy 2024 details on the official website. The selection process consists of shortlisting and an interview. Eligible candidates are advised to apply online before the last date to avoid any inconvenience.

For more information, candidates can visit the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in.

