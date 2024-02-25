SBI Specialist Cadre Officer Recruitment 2024, Apply For 131 Openings By March 04

Representative image

The State Bank of India (SBI) has published a job announcement in the most recent edition of Employment News (February 24-March 01) 2024, detailing openings for various Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) positions.

The recruitment campaign aims to occupy 131 roles, including positions such as Manager (Credit Analyst), Assistant Manager (Security Analyst), Circle Defence Banking Advisor (CDBA), and others.

Prospective applicants who meet the criteria can submit their applications online via the official SBI website at sbi.co.in before March 04, 2024. The selection process will entail initial screening based on predetermined criteria, followed by interviews for shortlisted candidates.

Comprehensive details regarding eligibility, age limits, application procedures, selection criteria, and remuneration are available in the official notification.

The SBI has announced important dates for the 2024 SCO Recruitment. The online application process commenced on February 13, 2024, and will close on March 04, 2024.

Those interested should access the official SBI website for complete details and to apply for specific roles within the specified period. The recruitment offers 131 job positions across diverse fields, with comprehensive information provided in the official notification.

Interested individuals can access the notification PDF from the official website or the designated links for each job posting. Applicants for SBI SCO roles must follow the specified application fee regulations. General/EWS/OBC candidates are required to pay ₹750, whereas SC/ST/PwBD candidates are exempt from paying any application fees.

The official announcement outlines the specific requirements for each role, including educational criteria and age restrictions. Prospective candidates are advised to carefully review these criteria before applying.

For the Manager (Credit Analyst) role, applicants must have a degree from a recognized university and additional qualifications like an MBA (Finance), PGDBA, PGDBM, MMS (Finance), CA, CFA, or ICWA.

Individuals interested in SBI SCO positions should visit the SBI's official website, navigate to the recruitment section, access the SBI SCO recruitment 2024 link, provide the necessary information, submit the application, upload required documents, and retain a printed copy for future reference.

In summary, the SBI SCO Recruitment 2024 offers a valuable chance for qualified candidates to build a career in the banking industry. Prospective candidates should carefully examine the official notification and submit their applications within the specified timeframe.