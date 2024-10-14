SBI SCO Recruitment For 1,497 SCO Positions Ends Today: Apply On Official Website Here

SBI SCO Recruitment 2024 | Representative Image

The State Bank of India (SBI) is set to conclude the application process for the recruitment of 1,497 Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) positions today, on October 14th. To apply, eligible and interested candidates are required to visit the official SBI website, sbi.co.in, and complete the registration, application form, document upload, and fee payment process.

Details of the vacancies for SBI SCO Recruitment 2024 are as follows:

-Deputy Manager (Systems) – Project Management and Delivery: 187 positions

- Deputy Manager (Systems) – Infra Support and Cloud Operations: 412 positions

- Deputy Manager (Systems) – Networking Operations: 80 positions

- Deputy Manager (Systems) – IT Architect: 27 positions

- Deputy Manager (Systems) – Information Security: 7 positions

- Assistant Manager (System): 784 positions

The application process for SBI SCO Recruitment 2024 involves several steps:

1. Visit the official website of sbi.co.in.

2. Click on the ‘Careers’ tab located on the homepage.

3. Navigate to the relevant job opening and select the associated notification.

4. Complete the registration and log in using your candidate details.

5. Fill out the application form and upload the required documents.

6. Submit the form and pay the application fee.

7. Take a printout or screenshot of the completed form for future reference.

The application fee is Rs 750 for General, EWS, and OBC candidates, while the SC/ST/PwD candidates are exempted from the fee. Candidates can make the payment by using a Debit Card, Credit Card, Internet Banking, etc.

Selection process:

For the Deputy Manager position, the selection process comprises a Shortlisting-cum-Tiered/Layered Interaction, which carries a weightage of 100 marks. The bank will establish the qualifying marks for this interaction. The merit list will be prepared based solely on the interaction scores, ranked in descending order. In cases where multiple candidates achieve the cut-off marks, they will be ranked by age, with older candidates placed higher on the merit list.

The selection process for the Assistant Manager position includes an online written test and an interaction stage. The written test, scheduled tentatively for November 2024, will consist of 60 questions with a total score of 100 marks and will last 75 minutes. Based on their performance in the online written test, a sufficient number of candidates, as determined by the bank, will be shortlisted for the interaction stage, which will carry 25 marks.