SBI Releases Admit Cards For Circle Based Officers (CBO) Online Exam 2023

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released admit cards for the Circle Based Officers (CBO) online examination 2023 on January 16. Aspiring candidates can access the SBI CBO admit card 2023 on the official website, sbi.co.in, until January 21, 2024. Candidates can download the card using their login credentials, including registration number and date of birth.

The SBI CBO online test comprises an objective section for 120 marks and a descriptive test for 50 marks. Following the objective test, the descriptive test requires candidates to type their answers on a computer.

Scheduled for January 21, 2023, across the nation, the SBI CBO exam will be conducted in two shifts, from 9 am to 11:30 am and 1 pm to 3:30 pm. The recruitment initiative aims to fill 5,447 Circle Based Officer positions, encompassing 5,280 regular vacancies and 167 backlog vacancies. The selection process involves an online test, screening, and interviews to identify the final candidates.

Admit Card is provided on the official website. To access it, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit sbi.co.in, the official website.

Click on the "Careers" link on the home page.

On the new page, select the "Current Openings" link.

Locate and click on the link related to the SBI CBO 2023 admit card.

The admit card will be displayed; enter login details such as registration number and date of birth.

Click on "Submit."

Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.