AISSEE Admit Card 2024 Released: Download Now For The January Exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the admit cards for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2024. Candidates gearing up for the examination scheduled on January 28, 2024, can now access their admit cards through the official website of NTA AISSEE at exams.nta.ac.in.

How to Download AISSEE Admit Card 2024: A Step-by-Step Guide

Navigate to the official NTA AISSEE website at exams.nta.ac.in.

Look for the "AISSEE Admit Card 2024" link on the home page and click on it.

Provide the necessary login details, including your Application Number and Date of Birth.

After entering the details, click on the submit button. The AISSEE Admit Card for 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

Carefully review the details on the admit card and proceed to download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the admit card for future reference and examination day requirements.

The AISSEE Admit Card contains crucial information about the examination, including the candidate's roll number, examination center details, and important instructions. Candidates are urged to read the instructions thoroughly and adhere to them during the examination.

As a precautionary measure, candidates are advised to maintain a copy of their Admit Card in good condition for future reference. For additional information and updates, candidates can visit the official NTA AISSEE website.