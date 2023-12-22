 NTA Reschedules AISSEE 2024 Exam, Extends Application Deadline
Siksha MUpdated: Friday, December 22, 2023, 05:15 PM IST
article-image
NTA Reschedules AISSEE 2024 Exam, Extends Application Deadline | Pixabay

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has rescheduled the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE 2024) from January 21 to January 28, 2024, citing a scheduling clash with other major exams. The decision to postpone the exam was made to alleviate difficulties arising from conflicting schedules with significant national assessments.

In response to the rescheduling, the deadline for submitting online applications has been extended until December 20, offering candidates additional time to complete the application process. Moreover, the AISSEE 2024 application form correction window is now open, starting from today and lasting until December 24. During this correction period, candidates have the opportunity to make adjustments to the details provided in their online application forms. This includes the option to replace previously uploaded documents, should there have been any issues during the initial submission.

The correction window, operational from December 22 to December 24, 2023, allows candidates to rectify any errors and ensure the accuracy of their application information. Candidates can access the AISSEE website for additional information and details regarding the correction process.

The revised exam date and the extended application deadlines aim to accommodate candidates and streamline the examination process, providing a fair and accessible opportunity for all aspirants participating in the AISSEE 2024.



