NTA Patent And Design Examiner 2023 Admit Card Released, How To Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the initial phase of the Patent and Designs examiner recruitment exam 2023. Aspirants can download the admit card from the official website, exams.nta.ac.in. This recruitment endeavor seeks to occupy 553 positions in the patent office. The examination is scheduled for December 21, 2023, and will take place in 103 cities nationwide, with a total of 89,657 candidates enrolled to participate in the test.

Candidates have already been informed about the city and date of the exam through the city intimation slip. To obtain the preliminary exam admit card, candidates must use their application number and date of birth.

"The candidates are required to download their admit card for the post of examiner of Patents and Designs (preliminary exam) from the website exams.nta.ac.in/DPIIT/ w.e.f. 16 December 2023 using their application number and date of birth and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the information bulletin," the official notification reads.

Steps To Download :

Go to the official website exams.nta.ac.in.

Please click on the link for the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.

When the page is active, find and click on the link to download the admit card.

Enter your application details and proceed with the submission.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Review the details and proceed to download the admit card.

Print a copy for future reference.

The admit cards for the upcoming exam phases will be issued at a later date for qualified candidates. It is recommended that candidates consistently monitor the official websites, nta.ac.in and exams.nta.ac.in, for the most recent information.

Exam structure:

The recruitment process consists of four stages. First, applicants must take the preliminary exams. Those who pass will move on to Mains I and Mains II exams (descriptive test), and then an interview for the chosen candidates. The preliminary exam results are anticipated to be released in early January 2024.