NTA Declares SWAYAM Result For Remaining 66 Courses | Istock Images

The results of the final 66 courses of the Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) January 2023 semester test have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Examinees who took the test can view the LOT III results by going to swayam.nta.ac.in, the official website. To view their scores, candidates must provide their login information, which includes their application number and birthdate.

A total of 351 papers were administered for the exam in both pen and paper and CBT formats. Applicants should be aware that on November 16 and November 26, respectively, the NTA SWAYAM January 2023 results for 182 and 103 courses were released.

With the exception of language papers, the paper was written in English. This year, 23671 students in total took the exam.

How to check results?

Step 1: Applicants should go to swayam.nta.ac.in, the NTA SWAYAM official website.

Step 2: Select the January semester results link for NTA SWAYAM from the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your date of birth and application number or email ID in the following step.

Step 4: The NTA SWAYAM Results 2023 will appear on the screen after you click "Submit."

Step 5: Download the scorecard and carefully review your results.

Step 6: Print a paper copy of the NTA SWAYAM January Results 2023 for your records in the future.