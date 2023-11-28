SWAYAM 2023 Result Announced By NTA, Full Details Inside

SWAYAM January 2023 result out | Representative image

The results of the January 2023 semester exams for the courses included in the Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) have been made public by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The NTA conducted six sessions of the SWAYAM exam on October 19, 20, and 21, 2023. There were 102 exam locations spread across 77 cities in the nation. The National Coordinators will provide the final scorecard and certificates.

Applicants can view their results by going to the NTA's official website. To view and download the score cards, they will need to enter their login information, such as their email address.

The exam

For the 351 course, the exam was held. Of these, 66 were administered in hybrid mode—that is, using both paper and pen and a computer—and 285 were administered using computer-based testing (CBT). 957 candidates took the hybrid exam, while nearly 22,714 candidates took the computer-based test.

About SWAYAM

Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds courses are known as SWAYAM. AICTE created the SWAYAM MOOC platform in 2016 to make it easier to host free online courses that anyone could access at any time, from any location, and without charge. SWAYAM offers self-assessment tests through tests and quizzes, video lectures, pre-prepared reading material that can be downloaded or printed, and an online discussion forum for questions.

The initiative's goal is to provide everyone, especially those who have historically been underserved, with access to excellent teaching and learning resources. In order to enable students who have not yet benefited from the digital revolution to engage in the knowledge economy, SWAYAM seeks to close the digital divide.

Steps to download

Visit the NTA SWAYAM official website

Click on the SWAYAM January 2023 results link

Login in using your enrolment number and roll number

Download the results for future reference