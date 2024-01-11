SBI PO Mains Result 2023 Announced: Step-by-Step Guide To Check

(Representational)

In a recent development, the State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the results for the Probationary Officer (PO) Mains Examination held on December 5 and 18, 2023. Candidates eager to access their results can follow a simple procedure outlined below.

Dates to Remember:

Main Examination: December 5 and 18, 2023

Psychometric Test: From January 16, 2024

Group Exercise & Personal Interview: From January 21, 2024

How to Check SBI PO Mains Result 2023:

Go to sbi.co.in, the official website of the State Bank of India.

Click on the "Careers" link available on the homepage.

Within the Careers section, find and click on the "Current Openings" link.

A new page will open, presenting various links. Look for the SBI PO Mains 2023 Result link.

Click on the result link, and a PDF file containing the names of successful candidates will open.

Review the result list and download the page for future reference.

It is advisable to keep a hard copy of the result for any future requirements.

Successful candidates in the main examination will proceed to the Psychometric Test scheduled from January 16, 2024. Subsequently, the Group Exercise & Personal Interview will take place from January 21, 2024, at various Local Head Office (LHO) centers.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 2000 Probationary Officer posts within the organization. The registration process took place from September 7 to September 27, 2023. For additional information and updates, candidates are encouraged to visit the official SBI website.