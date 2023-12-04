SBI PO Mains Exam Tomorrow, Check Full Details Here

SBI PO Mains Exam Tomorrow | Pixabay

The preliminary recruitment results for the positions of Probationary Officer (PO) were released by the State Bank of India (SBI) on November 28. Those who made it through the preliminary exam are now eligible to take the SBI PO mains exam 2023, which is set for tomorrow, December 5, 2023.

The test will start at 8:30 a.m. The three-hour SBI PO mains exam 2023 is broken down into four sections: computer aptitude and reasoning, data analysis and interpretation, general awareness of banking and the economy, and English language. Additionally, there is a 30-minute descriptive paper with two essay and letter-based questions.

Every year, the State Bank of India (SBI) holds the SBI PO exam to choose qualified applicants for the position of probationary officer. Only a small percentage of the many applicants who apply for the exam are chosen, based on the number of openings. One of the most coveted banking exams in the nation is the SBI PO. Selected applicants are assigned as Probationary Officers to different bank branches. Three phases make up the SBI PO exam: preliminary, main, psychometric test, interview, and group exercises. Every year, about 10 lakh candidates apply for the SBI PO exam. Because SBI is a prestigious company that pays well and provides job security to its employees, many applicants flock to apply for positions.

Things required for exams:



Mains and preliminary call letters

Pens with black or blue ball points

ID Proof (approved by the government)

One color image

Modifications:

SBI made additional changes to the PO recruitment process in 2022.

The exam pattern included a psychometric test. The psychometric test must be taken by candidates prior to the group exercises and interview. The psychometric examination has a qualifying format.

SBI raised the application fees from INR 600 to INR 750 for General/EWS and OBC applicants; the application fee for SC/ST/PWD applicants was INR 125. PWD, SC, and ST categories are excused from paying fees.