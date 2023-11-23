SBI PO (Mains) Admit Card 2023 Out At sbi.co.in; Direct Link Here | Representative image

State Bank of India (SBI) has released the SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2023 today. Those candidates going to appear for the Probationary Officer (PO) Mains examination can download the admit card through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

SBI will conduct the SBI PO Mains 2023 examination on December 5, 2023. The main examination will be conducted across the country at various exam centres. The SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2023 will be released shortly by the Bank and can be downloaded from the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Earlier the official website reads, “Prelims Exam Result Announced / Main Examination Will Be Held On 05.12.2023 And Call Letter Will Be Issued Shortly For The Same.”

The registration process was started on September 7 and ended on September 27, 2023. The prelims result was announced on November 21, 2023.

Direct link to download Admit Card

Steps to download SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2023:

Go to the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Then Click on SBI PO Mains 2023 admit card link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need