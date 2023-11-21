SBI CBO 2023 Registration Begins Tomorrow at sbi.co.in | Pixabay

The State Bank of India (SBI) has started the application process for the post of circle-based officers (CBOs) at the organisation. The application process will start from Wednesday, November 22. The last date to submit the form is December 12.

Those interested can apply online through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

The test will be held in January 2024 in an online mode.

Through this recruitment drive SBI will fill 5280 vacancies in the organisation.

Eligibility criteria for SBI CBO post

A candidate must be Graduated in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised.

Candidates possessing qualifications such as Medical, Engineering, Chartered Accountant, and Cost Accountant would also be eligible.

Age limit (as on October 31)

Minimum age : 21 years

Maximum age: 30 years

Application fee:

For general category candidates: ₹ 750

SC/ ST/ PwBD category candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

Selection criteria

The selection will be based on the Online Test, Screening and Interview.

Exam Pattern

The online test will consist of an Objective Test for 120 marks and a Descriptive Test for 50 marks.

The duration of the objective test is 2 hours and it consists of 4 Sections of total 120 marks.