SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024 To Release Soon

The State Bank of India will soon make available the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024. When the Junior Associate preliminary results are released, candidates can check them at sbi.co.in, the SBI official website.

Candidates who pass the initial exam are eligible to sit for the final exam. As per the official website, the main exam is scheduled for February 25, 2024, and March 4, 2024. The call letter will be available shortly.

The organization will fill 8283 Junior Associate positions as a result of this recruitment effort. Interested candidates should visit SBI's official website for additional relevant information.

How to check?

Visit sbi.co.in, the authorized SBI website, and click on the careers link provided on the page.

The link for the clerk recruiting will open in a new window for candidates.

Select the link labeled SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024 that appears on the page.

After inputting the required details, select Submit.

The outcome will appear on the screen.

Examine the outcome and store the document.

Retain a physical copy for later reference.