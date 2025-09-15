SBI Clerk Prelims 2025 Call Letter Released, Exams Begin On September 20; Here's How To Download

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 | Official Website

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the call letter for the Clerk Preliminary Examination 2025, with the recruitment process providing 5,180 positions in India. Aspirants are now able to download their hall tickets at the official website sbi.co.in by entering their registration or roll number and date of birth/password. The admit cards will be available until September 27, 2025.

The preliminary test is to be held on September 20, 21, and 27, in four shifts a day. The morning shift will start at 9 am and will have subsequent sessions at 11:30 am, 2 pm, and 4:30 pm. Each session will take an hour. Candidates should bring a printed copy of their admit card with a valid photo ID to gain access to the examination hall.

The test will contain 100 objective-type questions spread over three sections: English Language (30 questions), Numerical Ability (35 questions), and Reasoning Ability (35 questions). For each incorrect answer, there will be a negative mark of 0.25 marks.

For most of the candidates, the SBI Clerk exam continues to be one of the most competitive bank entry-level exams, attracting lakhs of candidates annually. This recruitment is likely no exception, as candidates from all over India are preparing to get a foothold in one of the most desirable positions in the public banking industry.

The SBI Clerk Prelims is the initial phase of selection, followed by the Mains Examination for shortlisted aspirants.

SBI Clerk Prelims 2025 Admit Card: Here's How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website-- sbi.co.in

Step 2: Go to the career section on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the link “Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) – Prelims Examination Call Letter / Admit Card”.

Step 4: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter the Registration Number / Roll Number and Password or Date of Birth on the portal

Step 5: Click on the submit button, and the SBI Clerk prelims 2025 admit card will appear on the screen

Note: Download the SBI Clerk Prelims 2025 admit card and take a print out for future reference.

SBI Clerk Prelims 2025 Admit Card Direct Link