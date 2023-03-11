Savitribai Phule Pune University presents budget with ₹77 crore deficit

Savitribai Phule Pune University | Representative Image

Pune: A manufacturing smart factory, animal house, Amrut pond (sarovar), art and science museum and more were few of the schemes that were approved with a thumbs up in the budget session of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) . The senate meeting held on Saturday approved the budget with a deficit of approximately ₹77 crore.

Interestingly, the varsity budget was increased by ₹43 crore profit compared to last year but with increased expenditure it saw ₹7 crore deficit too.

The budget senate took place under the head of SPPU vice-chancellor Karbhari Kale and was presented by pro-VC Sanjeev Sonawane. The budget accumulated an account of over ₹5 crore (₹5,18,10,000) while the expenditure was of ₹6,92,60,00.

₹7 crore increase in deficit

The last year 2022-23 accumulated account was ₹481 crore while the expenditure was ₹551 crore with ₹70 crore deficit.

Among the new initiatives three new study centres will be coming up that includes Language and Translation centre, Indian Knowledge Study centre and Millet centre. Besides that varsity will henceforth be sending the report on Science and Research progress to Indian Science Congress and thus ₹5 crore have been allotted for it.

₹10 crore for music department

Music department too has been proposed in the budget and ₹10 crore have been allotted for it. Under the Green House (students skill programme) the students (earn and learn scheme) will be given work to grow vegetables and other produce which can be used by university.

Physics department too will be extended and a student exchange programme wiil also be carried out. University will carry out the MPSC lecture-series and Yoga training too. Solid waste management, water conservation, carbon credit and green audit to be implemented”, informed Sonawane in his budgetary speech.

Under research and quality programmes Rs10 have been proposed, construction of buildings in the campus Rs53,94 crore, Rs four crores for Khashaba Sports Complex, and financial aid for students. Hostels for students have Rs13.31 crore and Rs7.81 crore for employee welfare schemes.