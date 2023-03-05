SATHEE: Free Platform for JEE, Medical entrance exams Preparation

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan | PTI

New Delhi: The Ministry of Education is set to launch a Free platform for underprivileged students to provide a self-paced interactive learning and assessment for various competitive exams like NEET, JEE and other exams.

UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said that Faculties of the renowned IITs and IISc Bangalore will help train students across the country through this platform.

SATHEE or Self Assessment Test and Help for Entrance Exam platform has been built in association with the IIT-Kanpur. UGC Chairman Tweeted, "This platform aims to bridge the gap for the students in society who can't afford the costly entrance exam guidance and coaching. It aims to make the students learn the concepts and focus on their weak topics so they feel confident to give any exams by watching videos prepared by IIT and IISc faculty members."

The 'SATHEE' platform for students across the country will come into existence by next week. Till now, free coaching was being provided by the Central government for preparing students for civil services examination in many institutions like Jamia Millia Islamia and Banaras Hindu University.

Students now across the country can access free training for various engineering exams, NEET and other competitive exams, including JEE. All the expenses incurred on this arrangement will be borne by the government.

Government schools in Delhi are providing free guidance to students for exams like NEET and JEE. Special instructions have also been given to government school teachers in this regard.

(with inputs from IANS)