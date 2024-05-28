Sarthak Sanjay Leads Antonio Da Silva High School with 97.40% In Class 10th Results

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) recently announced the Class 10th results, a significant moment for students all across the state.

Standing out among the achievers is Tayshete Sarthak Sanjay from Antonio Da Silva High School in Dadar, who secured the top position with an impressive score of 97.40%. Sharing his excitement, he said, "Me and my parents were all surprised as my predictions for each subject's marks were spot on."

Sarthak credited his success to his study habits, rigorous practice, and time management, despite his active participation in extracurricular activities such as cricket and school competitions.

"I analyzed the format of each paper and prepared accordingly. My preparation method was to study, revise and reproduce it on paper again and again," said Sarthak.

Acknowledging the challenges faced by students, he talked about how tough it is for kids to balance everything along with school, activities, and assignments. "Our schedule is very demanding in nature and managing schoolwork, extracurricular activities and also taking out time for self study was very challenging."

Looking ahead, Sarthak expressed his ambition to pursue the science stream in 12th grade and pursue research in Astrophysics.