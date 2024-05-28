 "I Started Writing Notes Right From The Start," Says 95.60% Scorer
Simple VishwakarmaUpdated: Tuesday, May 28, 2024, 09:02 AM IST
article-image

Kaustubh Sawant from St. Stanislaus High School, Bandra scored 95.60% in Maharashtra SSC exams 2024. Sawant said that he prepared his own notes for the exam, “I started writing my notes even before the academic year started. I took pointers from the textbook and used target notes to customize my notes.” He also said that he made sure to prepare well before the day of the exam.

Sawant further added that he made sure to self-study for at least three to four hours while preparing for the exams. 

“I was active on social media during my preparations as it did not affect my studies. Since I was preparing right from the start, there was a continuous rhythm in which I was studying,” he further added, saying that he did not feel much stress during the exams.

An IIT aspirant, Sawant has taken Physics Chemistry Biology (PCM) in 11th standard. 

