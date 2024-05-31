Sangai International University Delisted By UGC; Students, Parents Advised Against Enrollment

Sangai International University has been delisted by UGC |

Sangai International University, Manipur, has been taken off the UGC's approved list of universities, and the University Grants Commission (UGC) has advised parents and prospective students. The official notification advises students not to enroll in any programs offered by Sangai University, Manipur as it is no longer allowed to award any UGC-specified undergraduate, graduate, or doctorate degrees.

UGC Notice

According to Section 2(f) of the UGC Act, 1956, "Sangai International University, Churachandpur, Manipur, has been removed from the UGC list of universities," read the notice. Further, it added, “In the absence of UGC approval, any degree issued/awarded by the Sangai University, Manipur, shall not be recognized/valid for the purpose of higher education and employment.”

Sangai International University was established by the Manipur government as a private, state-run institution. In June 2015, the university was listed as an additional university on the UGC database. UGC claims that the university was requested in various formal correspondence to furnish the information required for inspection, but the university refused to comply. UGC informed, “In spite of repeated written communications, the university has failed to submit the required information. Therefore, UGC issued a show cause notice vide F. No. 8-19/2015 (CPP-I/PU) dated 19.12.2023.” The university was given a chance to explain why the UGC should not take action against it and take its name off the list of universities.

UGC Official Notice | UGC

According to the UGC, a copy of the show cause notice was also sent to the Manipur government's Department of Higher Education, requesting that it act right away and offer an explanation. They said that neither the university's response nor the Manipur government's comments had been received yet.

Meanwhile, a report published in the Imphal Free Press claims that Sangai International University, with its headquarters located in a rented building on Rengkai Road in Churachandpur, has been carrying out administrative duties without the vice chancellor and registrar present.

Complaints By Students

The Manipur Information Commission has received complaints and appeals from up to five students, according to the report, regarding the university's noncompliance with RTI requests for the release of course completion certificates, program information, and other documents to students enrolled in various Masters and Bachelors programs.

List Of Colleges Unlisted By UGC

Delhi

All India Institute of Public and Physical Health Sciences

Commercial University, Daryaganj

United Nations University

Vocational University

ADR-Centric Juridical University

Indian Institution of Science and Engineering

Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment

Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University)

Uttar Pradesh

Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith

National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open university)

Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad.

Andhra Pradesh

Christ New Testament Deemed University

Bible Open University of India

West Bengal

Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine

Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research

Karnataka

Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society, Kerala

St John’s University

Maharashtra

Raja Arabic University

Puducherry

Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education