SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admissions 2022 from August 11 onwards, check details here

The SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admissions schedule for 2022 was issued today by the Odisha Degree Higher Education (DHE). Students must submit an online Common Application Form to be considered for admission (CAF). At dhe.odisha.gov.in or samsodisha.gov.in, the official websites, candidates can view the whole schedule.

The announcement states that the application procedure will begin on August 11. The deadline to submit an online application is August 25 at 11 a.m. On August 31 at 11 a.m., the first merit list for selection will be released. The window for admission and online data updates for students who were admitted in the first round will be open from September 2 to 5 till 5 p.m.

On September 11, the second merit list will be out. From September 12 to 14, students who qualify based on the second list must deposit their fees at the SAMS site. The higher education department will provide guidelines later for filling seats available following the two merit rankings.

A third merit list will be announced on September 16 at 2:00 pm if any seats are still vacant after the first two lists. It will take place between September 24 and September 26 to verify the final student selection's documentation.

