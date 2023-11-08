Sainik School Entrance Exam Notice Out; Applications End Dec 16

IANS

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the notification and started registrations for the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE 2024). Interested candidates can submit their forms on the website exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE/

The last date to apply for the AISSEE is December 16, 2023, till 5 pm. The application correction window will open from December 18 to 20, 2023.

The pen-paper (OMR sheet-based) exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 21, 2024. AISSEE is held for admission to Class 6 and Class 9 in 33 Sainik Schools across the country.

Eligibility Criteria

A candidate is eligible for admission to the Sainik Schools, if he/ she secures a minimum of 25% marks in each subject of the exam and 40% marks in aggregate of all the subjects of AISSEE 2024. However, admission will be based on e- counselling as per the merit list of AISSEE – 2024, medical fitness, and verification of requisite documents.

Age Limit: 10 years to 12 years for Class 6th and 13 years to 15 years for Class 9th as on March 31, 2024. Candidates can check more details

Application fee: ₹650 for general, wards of Defence personnel and ex-servicemen, OBC (NCL)

