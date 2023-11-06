DU Registration For Certificate Course On Patents Underway; Apply By Nov 10

Representative image

The University of Delhi has started online registration for admission to its certificate course on patents. Candidates can register online at ccp.rc.du.ac.in by November 10 for admission to the programme. The course will start on December 2 in hybrid mode.

The certificate course on patents will be held online for 48 hours duration and 12 hours offline during a period of three months. The classes, according to the university, will be for two hours each held on Saturdays and Sundays. The university will admit 300 students per batch. This will be the second batch of the certificate course on patents.

The required minimum qualification is graduation in any discipline (completed/pursuing) or 12th Pass. The Course fee is Rs 5000/- per student. The duration of the course is 3 months.

The assessment method, the university adds, is continuous evaluation. There will be written class tests and assignments and quizzes, viva, problem-solving exercises and seminar presentations etc to evaluate the students.