 Sainik School Entrance Exam 2024 Result: Check AISSEE 2024 Results On NTA Official Website
The AISSEE 2024 was held in January, with a large number of students taking the exam. Visit the official website of NTA to check your results, download and save for future reference.

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, March 05, 2024, 11:21 PM IST
Representative Image

The Sainik Schools Society (SSS) is an organization under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, that oversees the management of Sainik schools. These schools are residential institutions that use English as the medium of instruction and are affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). They accept students from Classes 6 to 9.

The AISSEE 2024 was held in January, with a large number of students taking the exam.

The announcement of the AISSEE result for 2024 is expected to happen this week. Before that, the NTA released the AISSEE 2024 answer key on February 25, providing students with the opportunity to check their answers using the provisional answer key. Additionally, the NTA also released the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) answer sheets and recorded responses for the students.

Students were given the chance to raise any concerns or objections until February 27, 2024. Normally, the outcomes of the Sainik School Entrance Exam are announced within 10 days after the objection window closes for the AISSEE 2024 Answer.

Since the objection window has already closed, students and parents are eagerly awaiting the results. The official website of the NTA, www.exams.nta.ac.in, will publish the AISSEE 2024 result. Once it is released, students are advised to carefully review the information. If there are any discrepancies, they can contact the NTA.

Steps to check the AISSEE 2024 Results

Step 1: Visit the official website of the NTA.

Step 2: Click on the provided link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the login credentials and click submit.

Step 4: The results will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Save and download for future reference.

