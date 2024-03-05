UP Constable Exam Paper Leak: Govt Removes Police Recruitment Board Chairperson Director General Renuka Mishra

Director General Renuka Mishra |

In response to the leakage of the constable recruitment written examination paper, the state government has swiftly taken action, removing Director General Renuka Mishra from her position as chairperson of the Police Recruitment Board with immediate effect.

Mishra is awaiting new posting as her fate awaits further deliberation following the decision, spurred by allegations of misconduct including faulty selection of the printing press responsible for producing the question paper, reluctance in filing a First Information Report (FIR), and delays in submitting the report from the board's internal investigation committee.

Replacing Mishra, Director General of Vigilance Rajeev Krishna has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Recruitment Board.

Sources suggest that the Special Task Force (STF) leading the investigation into the paper leak may proceed to file an FIR against the printing press operators, with mounting evidence implicating complicity from within the press itself.

A senior police official said, "STF teams are currently scrutinising the operators, employees, and security personnel linked to the printing press, with plans in motion to file FIRs in multiple districts associated with the paper leak case."

Arrests made in paper leak

The Uttar Pradesh STF has made arrests in connection with the constable exam paper leak, apprehending two individuals identified as Ajay Singh and Sonu Singh Yadav from Prayagraj. Significant evidence, including admit cards and other crucial documents, was seized during the operation, resulting in an FIR being filed at the Vibhutikhand police station.

The incident of paper leakage during the February 17 and 18 constable recruitment examination across all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh prompted its cancellation by the state government. Plans have been announced to conduct a re-examination within six months to ensure the fairness and integrity of the recruitment process.

Doubts surrounding the examination's integrity were heightened when candidate Satya Aman Kumar was discovered in possession of a question-answer slip during the exam. Subsequently, an FIR was lodged by the concerned inspector, alleging a premeditated leak. However, the alleged mastermind behind the leak, identified as Neeraj, remains at large, casting shadows over the source of the leaked information.

Candidates solved exam papers through mobile phones

Further investigations unveiled that candidates received solved papers via mobile phones outside examination centres, raising concerns about the extent of the leak and the efficacy of security measures.

The widespread issue of paper leaks has garnered condemnation from political figures, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who decried it as a scourge not only for Uttar Pradesh's youth but for the entire country.

Gandhi stressed the imperative need to hold all culpable parties accountable, advocating for transparency in youth recruitment processes. The Congress party has pledged to prioritize the future of India's youth and institute measures to prevent further exploitation of their aspirations.