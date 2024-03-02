Uttar Pradesh Government Cancels UPPSC RO/ARO Exam Amid Paper Leak Allegations

Representative picture |

The Uttar Pradesh Government has responded to mounting concerns over the integrity of the UPPSC Review Officer (RO)/ Assistant Review Officer (ARO) Exam by cancelling the test amidst allegations of a paper leak. According to PTI tweet, “UP Govt cancels Review Officer (RO)/ Assistant Review Officer (ARO) prelim exam conducted on Feb 11 over reports of paper leak: Officials”

UP govt cancels Review Officer (RO)/Assistant Review Officer (ARO) prelim exam conducted on Feb 11 over reports of paper leak: Officials — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 2, 2024

Protests emerge as aspirants demand transparency

The cancellation of the exam has sparked protests among aspirants, who have taken to the streets to demand transparency and accountability in the examination process. The state government faces mounting pressure to address the grievances of exam takers and ensure a fair and impartial resolution to the controversy.

Government's commitment to fairness

Last week also the UP Government cancelled the UP Police Constable Exam 2024 due to similar allegations of paper leak. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's commitment to upholding the integrity of the recruitment process was underscored by his mandate for a re-examination within six months, signaling the government's determination to maintain fairness and transparency in the conduct of examinations.

As aspirants anxiously await clarity on new exam dates, concerns have been raised about the proliferation of false notices regarding the re-examination schedule.