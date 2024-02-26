Uttar Pradesh: Viral Videos Show Police Clashing With RO-ARO Exam Candidates In Prayagraj Amid Protests

Video from Prayagraj has gone viral on social media, depicting a tense situation where police are seen chasing and clashing with candidates of the now-cancelled Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer (Preliminary) Examination-2023. The cancellation of the exam amid paper leak has triggered widespread protests across the state, with the youth expressing their frustration and anger over the recruitment process.

Protesters in various parts of Uttar Pradesh, particularly in Prayagraj, have taken to the streets, demanding a fair investigation into the alleged paper leak. During one such protest on Monday, the police clashed with the protesters. In a video that now gone viral, the police can be seen chasing the protesters.

Watch the video below

Another video showed the police holding the candidates by their collars as they protested.

The videos hav further fuelled the anger and frustration among the youth, who argue that the recruitment process has been compromised by the alleged leak. Social media platforms are abuzz with discussions and shares of the video, amplifying the public outcry.

In response to the mounting criticism, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to initiate an investigation into the irregularities surrounding the RO/ARO exam. As part of this investigation, the government has invited objections related to the exam paper, with a deadline set for February 27.

Candidates who appeared for the UPPSC's RO-ARO exam claim that the paper was leaked well before the scheduled examination date. Social media is flooded with purported evidence supporting these claims, ranging from leaked questions to screenshots and messages allegedly confirming the leak.