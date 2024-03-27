Sainik School Admission: Know Important Dates After Counselling Session

Sainik School/ File pic | For Representational purposes

The All India Sainik Schools Admission Counselling (AISl) has begun accepting registrations and choice forms for Sainik school admission counseling on March 15. Students who have fulfilled the requirements of the AISSEE 2024 and wish to be admitted to Classes 6 and 9 must submit their choices through the official website, pesa.ncog.gov.in/sainikschoolecounselling. The AISSEE counseling form must be submitted by March 31, 2024, at 11:55 p.m.

The Sainik school admission obtained through AISSAC 2024 is provisional, and it won't be deemed final until the students' medical and physical verification at the relevant school is finished.

Sainik school admission counseling schedule:

- The registration and choice filling process will commence on March 15.

- The last date for registration is March 31, until 11.55 pm.

- Seat allocation will take place on April 6 at 10 am.

- The deadline for accepting the allotted school is April 10 by 10 am.

- Document verification and medical tests will be conducted on April 15, starting from 8 am.

- The last date for submitting documents and fees is April 27.

During the admissions process, students will need to present the necessary documentation for verification. Parents are to apply for the transfer certificate (TC) from the parent school only after the documents have been verified and admission has been confirmed, according to instructions from the authorities.