38 New Sainik Schools Established Nationwide, Check State-wise List

Sainik School/ File pic | For Representational purposes

A list of officially recognized Sainik Schools nationwide has been released by the Sainik School Society. As many students eagerly await admission, the National Testing Agency (NTA) recently revealed the entrance examination results for admissions at the university.



New reports say that 38 new Sainik Schools have established throughout numerous states in the nation.

Check the state-wise list below:

Andhra Pradesh

Adani World School, SPSR Nellore

Bihar

Sundari Devi Saraswati Vidya Mandir, Samastipur

Keshav Saraswati Vidya Mandir, Patna

Ganpatrai Salarpuria Saraswati Vidya Mandir, Bhagalpur

Arunachal Pradesh

Tawang Public School, Tawang

Dadra and Nagar Haveli

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Military Academy, Silvassa

Gujarat

Shri Brahmananda Vidya Mandir, Junagadh

Shri Motibhai R. Chaudhary Sagar Sainik School, Mehsana

Banas Sainik School, Banaskantha

Haryana

Royal International Residential School, Fatehabad

Shri Baba Mastanath Residential Public School, Rohtak

Smt. Kesari Devi Lohia Jayaram Public School, Kurukshetra

Himachal Pradesh

Raj Laxmi Sanvid Gurukulam, Solan

Woods Park School, Hamirpur

Karnataka

Sangolli Rayanna Sainik School, Belagavi

Viveka School of Excellence, Mysore

National English Medium Public School, Bidar

Kerala

Vedavyasa Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School, Kozhikode

Vidyadhiraja Vidyapeetam Central School Mavellikara, Alappuzha

Sri Saradha Vidyalaya, Ernakulam

Madhya Pradesh

Saraswati Vidya Mandir Higher Secondary School, Mandsaur

Saraswati Gramodaya Higher Secondary School, Hoshangabad

Gokuldas Public School, Khargone

Maharashtra

Padma Shri Dr. Vitthalrao Vikhe Patil Sainik School, Ahmednagar

SK International School, Sangli

Bhonsla Military School, Nagpur

Adarsh Public School, Akulgaon (Kurduwadi), Solapur

Punjab

Dayanand Public School, Patiala

Tamil Nadu

The Vikas School – Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu

Chhattisgarh

Adharshila Vidya Mandir, Bilaspur

The Great India School, Raipur

Allans Public School, Bemetara

Delhi Public School, Rajnandgaon

Rajasthan

Good Day Defence School, Hanumangarh

Shri Bhawani Niketan Public School, Jaipur

Shri Hanwant Senior Secondary English Medium School, Chopasni, Jodhpur

Bharatiya Public School, Sikar

Uttar Pradesh

Sanvid Gurukulam Senior Secondary School, Mathura

Students must take the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination, a very competitive entrance exam, in order to be considered for admission to the Sainik Schools. Applications are accepted at aissee.nta.nic.in, the organization's official website.