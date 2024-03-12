Sainik School Exam 2024 Results Available for Download: Check Your AISSEE Score Card Now!

The results for Sainik School Exam 2024 will be published approximately six weeks after the examination. The National Testing Agency (NTA) administered the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE)-2024 on January 28.



On January 28, 2024, the AISSEE 2024 exam was administered at a number of locations around the nation. Admissions for Class 6 took place from 2 p.m. to 4.30 p.m., and Class 9 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.



In order to enroll in English-medium residential schools connected to the CBSE that train cadets for the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla (Pune), Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, and other Training Academies for officers, pupils must pass the AISSEE 2024 entrance exam. There are 33 Sainik Schools throughout the nation as of right now.

How do I get my 2024 AISSEE result?

By inputting their login credentials, students who took the exam can view their results on the official website. In order to download their scorecards, candidates will need to provide their password and application number (or date of birth).

Go to exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE, the official website.

To view the AISSEE 2024 score card, click the link.

Input your date of birth, application number, and security pin.

Press the "Login" button.

Your screen will show the AISSEE score card.

Take a printout of the scorecard after downloading it.