SAARC needs a better policy on Climate Change: SAU Prof Sanjay Chaturvedi

Mumbai: With Climate Change emerging as one of the biggest issues of our time, its impact, on the Global South which comprises developing and lower-developed countries, is significant.

Dr. Sanjay Chaturvedi, who serves as Professor of International Relations and Dean, FSS South Asia University, recently spoke at the ‘Mumbai Dialogue on World Affairs’ organised by Yashwantrao Chavan Research Centre in Social Science where he addressed the relationship between the threat of Climate Change in the context of countries in the Global South.

In an interview with the Free Press Journal, Mumbai, Dr. Chaturvedi talks about SAARC, India’s climate future, and much more. Excerpts:

How do you think SAARC can collectively agree on policies related to Climate Change?

SAARC’s action plan on climate change goals is old and needs to be updated because the region is disaster-prone. One of the biggest problems with regard to that is a lack of cooperation between the countries and a trust deficit that hampers progress in holding effective talks on the climate crisis.

One example is the fight over the Indus Water Treaty between India and Pakistan where both countries are disputing water distribution. Despite our differences, India and Pakistan have to come together on climate change as there’s no other choice left.

Coastal cities such as Mumbai, and Dhaka are vulnerable to the crisis, which is why a regional approach is necessary.

With G20 2023 to be held soon, which areas should be identified for developing countries to deal with climate change?

I believe there should be set goals for Disaster Management and Climate Mitigation. There should be an exchange of best practices between all the countries.

A strong focus should be put on international and local emissions, coastal projects, and much more. Many of the problems related to the Climate Crisis can be solved through tech innovations, and research collaborations, while also working on bilateral and multilateral agreements.

The Global South, for example, has common challenges, many of them being social inequalities that need thorough cooperation between all the countries.

Do you think the climate crisis will worsen by 2050 as predicted by many scientists?

I am hopeful about the future though I worry about the world my granddaughters will live in if we are not able to address our targets to protect the environment.

Civil society, academics, and media will also have to play a role in bringing awareness to the situation as much as they can, the involvement of non-state actors is particularly important.