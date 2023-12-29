S Jaishankar Pays Tribute To Rabindranath Tagore At School During Russian Visit

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar | X/@DrSJaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on friday visited School #653 in St Petersburg, Russia, named after the legendary Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore. The visit, part of Jaishankar's five-day diplomatic sojourn in Russia, not only celebrated the enduring legacy of Tagore but also underscored the deep cultural ties between India and Russia.

Taking to social media platform X, Jaishankar shared a video capturing the warm welcome he received from students dressed in a blend of Indian and Russian traditional attire. The students, exuding passion for India, presented the minister with a traditional delicacy, showcasing the cultural exchange at the heart of the diplomatic visit.

सेंट पीटर्सबर्ग में गुरुदेव रबीन्द्रनाथ ठाकुर जी के नाम से जाने वाले विद्यालय, #653 का भ्रमण कर अत्यन्त प्रसन्नता हुई।



भारत के प्रति उनका अनुराग वास्तव में मन को छू लेने वाला था। ख़ुद ही देखिए।



Delighted to visit the School #653 named after Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore in St.… pic.twitter.com/pjkF346IcP — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) December 29, 2023

Homage to Tagore: A Statue Speaks Volumes

During his visit, Jaishankar paid homage to a statue of Rabindranath Tagore within the school premises. The symbolic gesture highlighted the profound influence of Tagore's legacy, emphasizing the enduring connection between the two nations. Tagore's time in Russia, chronicled in his book 'Letters on Russia,' continues to serve as a bridge between Indian and Russian cultures.

The visit also featured a cultural program, further cementing the bonds between India and Russia. The exchange showcased the richness of both nations' cultural heritage, fostering a deeper understanding between the students and dignitaries present.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties

Expressing gratitude on X, Jaishankar acknowledged the support of St Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov in enhancing economic cooperation and people-to-people exchanges. The diplomatic efforts aim to strengthen the ties that bind the two nations in a collaborative journey toward shared prosperity.

Before his visit to St Petersburg, Jaishankar engaged in crucial diplomatic talks in Moscow, meeting counterparts Sergey Lavrov, President Vladimir Putin, and Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov.