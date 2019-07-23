Ryan International MD receives doctorate from Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences

Madam Grace Pinto, Managing Director of Ryan International Group of Institutions, was recently awarded Doctor of Letters Degree (Honoris causa) by Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences (Deemed-to-be University). The honour was conferred upon her as a recognition to her commitment towards the society and environment, and her service in the field of education.

The Chancellor of Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences, Dr Paul Dhinakaran said, "It is my great honour and privilege to present this congregation to Mrs Grace Pinto for the conferment of Doctor of Letters Degree - Honoris causa at this twentieth convocation of KITS."

For the uninitiated, Madam Grace Pinto is one of the most prominent educationists in the nation, accredited for bringing about a revolutionary dynamism in the Indian education sector through Ryan International Group of Institutions.

A major chunk of Ryan International Group's success can be attributed to the diligent work poured in by Madam Grace Pinto, who has been nothing short of a force to be reckoned with. She has played a significant role in providing a strategic direction to the organization, along with ensuring effective and holistic education to nearly 3,00,000 students.

Madam Pinto’s distinguished career is filled with more than 100 National and International awards . Under her guidance, the Ryan Group of Institutions is currently educating lakhs of students through diverse national and international curriculum schools.

The Ryan International Group’s MD is also an avid humanitarian. An ardent supporter of women's empowerment, Madam Grace Pinto has also been associated with several social projects targeted at uplifting the poor and needy. She takes a keen interest in promoting the welfare of senior citizens and was awarded the prestigious ‘Help Age Excellence Award’ for her contribution towards the elderly members of the society. by HelpAge IndiaSpeaking on the occasion, Madam Grace Pinto said, "It is truly gratifying and humbling to be recognized for all the hard work and commitment in developing value-laden and responsible young leaders, and contributing towards the building the nation. I thank Lord Jesus Christ for empowering and enabling us in making a valuable contribution to the society in the segment of the education and social service."

She continued, “I am also grateful to Dr Paul Dhinakaran, Chancellor, and the Board of Management of Karunya University for recognizing our work and conferring upon the Doctorate of Letters. This recognition further urges us to continue to dedicate our energies and efforts to the noble cause of education."