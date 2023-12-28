Former US President Donald Trump | PIC: AFP

According to a Newsweek article, controversial US history is being taught to Russian students. A new textbook asserts, a claim that has been repeatedly refuted by courts and election officials that Donald Trump lost the 2020 election as a result of widespread Democratic voter fraud. Images of the textbook pages are circulating on social media, igniting a heated debate.

Russian economist and University of Chicago professor Konstantin Sonin, who is well-known for his writings on Russian politics, also spread misleading information regarding the 2020 election on X from the Russian textbook.

He wrote in X, "The Reverse Cargo Cult it is. The new World History textbook for high schools in Russia quietly informs kids that Donald Trump was denied the presidency in 2020 as a result of "obvious falsifications" by the Democratic Party."

The book's publication was announced earlier this year during a press conference by the book's authors and Sergei Kravstov, Russia's minister of education, Mr. Sonin told Newsweek, adding that he had no doubts about the authenticity of its contents.

He went on to define "The Reverse Cargo Cult" in more detail, writing, "A key component of authoritarian propaganda is the "reverse cargo cult." The residents subscribe to the "cargo cult," which holds that election spoofs will be just as prosperous as legitimate elections in democracies. The residents subscribe to the "reverse cargo cult," which holds that since their own elections are rigged, so are elections in democracies.

Trump is facing legal challenges because of his refusal to accept the result of the election

This historical turn of events coincides with legal challenges that Trump and his allies are facing regarding the Capitol riot of January 6, 2021, which was caused by his refusal to accept the results of the election. These recent publications claim that corruption scandals have dogged President Joe Biden's entire political career and that he and his family have financial ties to Ukraine.