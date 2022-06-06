Russian, Belarusian educational institutes excluded from Bologna Process

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko | Photo: Twitter Image

Russian Deputy Minister of Science and Higher Education Dmitry Afanasyev said, in a statement to state news agency RIA Novosti, that all Russian educational organisations have been excluded from the Bologna Process

“On 11 April, the Bologna Group announced its decision to suspend representation of Russia and the Republic of Belarus in all entities within the Bologna Process. Essentially, taking into account that our rectors and heads of educational organisations signed the address of the Russian Union of Rectors in support of the president regarding the special operation, all educational institutions in the country have been excluded from the Bologna Process,” Afanasyev said.

He mentioned that Russia does not need to denounce any agreements. “I would say that the Bologna Process has withdrawn from Russia, not the other way around,” Afanasyev concluded.

The Bologna Process, which aims at ensuring comparability in the standards and quality of higher education across Europe, includes a four-year bachelor’s degree and a two-year master’s degree. Within this system, students can get bachelor’s and master’s degrees in separate fields. Universities can also take part in student exchange programs within the Bologna Process. Russia joined the Bologna Process in 2003.

In late May, Russian Minister of Science and Higher Education Valery Falkov announced that Russia would withdraw from the Bologna System, adding that the country plans to develop its own system of higher education.

“Our own unique system of education based on national economic interests and focused on expanding the possibilities for every student is the future,” he said.

Falkov stated that within the new system, students will not be permitted to choose a master’s degree in a different field after completing a bachelor’s program. The minister gave an assurance that Russia would retain the two-degree system.

