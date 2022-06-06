Taliban ask Kabul's provincial education departments to open secondary schools for girls | Photo: AFP

Kabul: On Sunday, the Taliban instructed Kabul's provincial education departments to open secondary schools for girls, subject to some conditions.

In a series of tweets, Afghan journalist Bilal Sarwary claimed that the Taliban appointed committee for girls' education under the leadership of CJ Abdul Hakim Sharahi, the Ministry of Education (MoE) instructed Kabul's provincial education departments to open secondary schools. However, Sarwary said that the opening of secondary schools will be subject to some pre-conditions.

As per Sarwary, those conditions are as follows: All pupils from 6th grade and teachers should wear Islamic hijab and their faces must be covered; No one is allowed to enter girls' schools except females for undertaking administrative duties during official hours.

The instructions also said that all girl pupils should avoid stopping and meeting friends on the way to school and all head teachers should organize the curriculum in such a way to cover the lost time during the academic year.

The move comes after the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan faced criticism inside and outside Afghanistan for imposing restrictions on women. 2021 has been the worst year for the Afghan women as the Taliban after assuming control of Afghanistan has rolled back access to their right to education and work; however, they also snatched it later for an indefinite period.

Taliban has imposed draconian restrictions on the rights to freedom of expression, association, assembly, and movement for women and girls.

As a result of this, women and girls in Afghanistan are facing a human rights crisis, deprived of the fundamental rights to non-discrimination, education, work, public participation, and health.

Afghan women are staring at a bleak future due to several restrictions imposed by the Taliban governing aspects of their lives within 10 months of Afghanistan's takeover. Women are no longer allowed to travel unless accompanied by men related to them and are being curtailed from wearing make-up as well as their reproductive rights.

Unrecognized by most of the international community, the Taliban-led government has been disrespecting the human rights of women.