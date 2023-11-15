Russia Invites Indian Students To Take Higher Education

Representational Image

Indian students interested in pursuing higher education in Russia are encouraged to apply for the fully funded education programme offered by various universities, the Russian House in Chennai said on Wednesday.

As per the scholarship offered, students would be able to receive up to 200 grants, to take up degrees in any of the 766 Russian universities that are present in 89 locations, in various education streams including general medicine, physics, nuclear power, and aeronautical engineering among others.

Registrations for taking up undergraduate, graduate, and research programmes are currently open at www.education-in-russia.com, a press release from the Russian House, Chennai said today.

Russian House in Chennai offers information to those interested in taking up degrees in any of the universities along with the scholarship programmes that are available for Indian students.

