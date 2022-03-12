RTE Admissions: Mumbai schools receive thrice number of applications over vacant seats

The RTE admission registration period for parents to complete the application form for the academic year 2022-23 has ended. Under RTE admission 2022, 25% of seats are reserved under the Right to Education act from primary to 8th standard in reputed private schools. With the help of RTE, the students of Maharashtra can get quality education despite their financial status.

The administration will complete the RTE 25 percent admission procedure for the current academic year by September 30, 2022, in order to avoid the academic loss of students. A total of 343 schools in Mumbai, including BMC and DYD, are registered for the RTE. This year, 23,978 applications were submitted for 6481 vacancies, with 15,659 of them being confirmed and the remainder 8319 being unconfirmed.

Officials from the Education Department will make a decision on the lottery round for students from all over Maharashtra soon. "As per the rule, for the next three days, the department will analyze the duplicate application forms and cancel out those applications because those applications are the ones which parents have filled twice and soon the lottery procedure will commence," said Vaishali Wavekar, Mumbai's BMC Education Inspector.

This year, instead of three phases, a lottery for admission will be drawn in a single phase. For the remaining candidates, a waiting list would be created. Those on the second waiting list will be offered seats if students selected in the lottery round do not take them, they will be given a chance to reach out to schools.

The officials have also cleared that a student's name being on a waiting list does not guarantee admission.

