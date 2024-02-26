 RSMSSB Releases Admit Cards For Computor and CHO Recruitment Exams 2023
Download your RSMSSB Computor and CHO Recruitment Exam 2023 admit cards now! Exam date: March 3, 2024. Visit rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in for details.

Siksha MUpdated: Monday, February 26, 2024, 06:23 PM IST
Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB), Jaipur, released the admit cards for the Computor Direct Recruitment Exam 2023 and Community Health Officer (CHO) Recruitment Exam 2022 today. The RSMSSB Admit Card link went live at 6:00 PM. Aspiring candidates can download their admit cards from the official website of RSMSSB (rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in) and the SSO portal (sso.rajasthan.gov.in/signin).

Key Information:

Date & Time: February 26, 2024; Admit card link live at 6:00 PM.

Exam Date & Time: March 3, 2024; Computor Exam: 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, CHO Exam: 3:00 PM to 4:30 PM.

Vacancies

583 vacancies for Rajasthan Computer Recruitment Exam 2023.

Things to Bring at the Exam Centre:

Candidates appearing for the exam must carry:

Original identity card (Aadhaar card).

Provisional E-admit card.

2.5 cm x 2.5 cm coloured photograph.

Steps to Download RSMSSB Admit Card:

Candidates can follow these steps to download their admit cards:

Visit the official website of RSMSSB - recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the "Get Admit Card" tab on the homepage.

Select either 'Rajasthan Computer Recruitment Exam 2023' or 'Rajasthan Computer Recruitment Exam 2022'.

Enter login details such as application number and date of birth.

Download the admit card and take a printout for further reference.

As the exams approach, candidates are advised to download their admit cards on time and ensure all necessary documents are in place. For more information and updates, candidates can visit the official website of RSMSSB.

